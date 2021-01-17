COVID-19 pandemic, Capitol riots: How to cope during difficult time

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2

The storming of the U.S. Capitol played out live in front of Americans on TVs and others screens.It was upsetting for many adults to watch. Children saw it, too. So how are they processing this and the political discord taking place across the country?And how should parents talk with their children about the images from the Capitol riots? At the same time, many adults are trying to cope with their feelings brought on by the political turmoil and the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has made to their lives. So what can they do for themselves?Dr. Alexandra Solomon, a licensed clinical psychologist at the Family Institute at Northwestern University, joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to discuss these difficult topics.Dr. Royce Lee, an associate professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience with the University of Chicago Medicine, also joined in the discussion.