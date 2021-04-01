COVID-19 vaccine

Pastors prepare message to remove vaccine hesitancy ahead of Easter Sunday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pastors prepare message to remove vaccine hesitancy on Easter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago pastors prepared an Easter Sunday message that will be aimed at a different group of unbelievers -- Latinx and Black communities who do not feel safe taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Black pastors came together Thursday to remove vaccine hesitancy in their communities through a series of short testimonial videos that will be shared in their respective churches on Easter Sunday.

"Most of us now are drawing more people because now we are on virtually than we used to so, the power of this reach is going to be enormous this weekend," said Pastor Leslie Sanders, Hope Presbyterian Church.

These pastors together reach 500 churches and potentially one million people.

After education sessions with Evolent Health, many overcame their own skepticism and shared video messages about the safety of the vaccine.

"I found out that our community was only six percent vaccinated and so I thought it would be my duty and my responsibility to get the word out," said Dr. Andrew Gibson, overseer United Covenant Churches of Chicago.

The pastors are not just preaching about the importance of getting vaccinated. Several are going one step further and holding clinics. One of three that will be held in conjunction with the city on April 10 will take place at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in East Garfield Park.

"This clinic is for the entire community, for anybody 16 and older, that has underlying condition, but all the way up, we are opening up," said Rev. Johnny Miller, Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Those interested will be able to register online for the 500 available doses.

"It's critical that we save lives in our own community, in our own families, and that we save our churches," said Simon Gordon, Presiding Bishop, Midwest Full Gospel Baptist Church.

Pastors encourage people to practice what they will preach on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoenglewoodwoodlawneast garfield parkvaccinesreligionchurchcovid 19 vaccineeaster
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Cook County to release 22K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
Cook County to release 8K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
Aurora, Orland Park holding vaccination events; Waukegan site opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
Pritzker commutes Gerald Reed's sentence to time served
4-year-old boy killed in Bishop Ford crash with IDOT truck
Edgewater Beach woman ID'd in fatal 1-290 wrong-way crash near Wells St.
Train for a new career in IT through Google's certificate program
Mom accused of causing 6-year-old's overdose for insurance payout
Show More
Knowing the difference from allergies and COVID symptoms
Elderly man stabbed to death by robbers in Rogers Park: police
Cook County to release 22K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments
Cubs hosting fans for first time in 2 years for Opening Day
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cold
More TOP STORIES News