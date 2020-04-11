Coronavirus

Viral video shows police drag man off of Philadelphia bus after face mask argument, officials say

PHILADELPHIA -- Video circulating on social media shows several police officers in Philadelphia forcefully drag a man off of a bus after an apparent argument involving face masks.

SEPTA, the transit authority that operates the city's buses. transportation authority enacted a policy Thursday that all passengers must only ride for essential services and jobs, and they must cover their faces with masks or cloths.

But a day later, officials said the portion of the policy involving face coverings will not be enforced. This comes after two videos from separate incidents surfaced on social media.

In one, a man was pulled out off a bus by several Philadelphia police officers after the bus driver called 911. A police report stated the rider caused a disturbance on the bus stemming from a disagreement over wearing a face mask.

SEPTA issued a statement in part saying, "an incident today posted on social media regarding a passenger being removed from a bus is still under investigation."

Brian Abernathy, Philadelphia's managing director, acknowledged that he had seen the video.

"I want to be very clear, the police were not responding to the social distancing complaint. The police were responding to the fact the person was asked to leave the bus and refused, so failing to follow the bus driver's direction," Abernathy said.

"Let's remember our SEPTA bus drivers are frontline, boots on the ground heroes who go to work every day and feel the need for protection," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who said he did not see the video of the bus incident.

A second video circulated on Friday of a SEPTA worker telling people on a bus to get off if they didn't have masks. The worker then directed one man, who was wearing a bandanna over his mouth, to get off the bus.

SEPTA is not actually able to enforce the mask/cloth cover policy, and after reviewing both videos, it changed the policy on Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Northbrook events company pivots to disinfection during coronavirus pandemic
In sickness and in health: married couple discharged after beating COVID-19
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA employee dies of COVID-19, agency says
Illinois launches free COVID-19 support line
Chicago police sergeant dies of COVID-19, CPD says
WATCH: Cardinal Cupich to celebrate Easter Mass
What to know about Illinois' 19,180 COVID-19 cases
Helmets could prove lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, doctors say
House fire under investigation in Sauk Village
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
What to know about Indiana's 7,435 COVID-19 cases
Little Village concrete smokestack imploded
Jewel-Osco pork sausages recalled
More TOP STORIES News