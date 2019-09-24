Health & Fitness

Recall expanded for blood pressure medication due to potential cancer risk

A recall for blood pressure drugs has been expanded.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals says two of its blood pressure medications were found to have trace amounts of a potentially cancer-causing impurity.

The voluntary recall affects Losartan Potassium Tablets/USP and Losartan Potassium-Hydrochlorothiazide tablets.



This recall is related to the Valsartan recall that has been expanded multiple times since July, when separate lots of blood pressure medications from different companies were pulled from pharmacy shelves.

The medications all contained either Valsartan, Losartan or Irbesartan and had traces of these impurities that pose a cancer risk to users.

ONLINE: FDA Recall
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harvey girl, 11, shot in head on day before birthday
CTU to begin voting on strike; Bernie Sanders to appear at rally
IL reevaluates religious vaccine exemption as school measles protection fades
DePaul issues alert after 2 attacks near Loop campus
Man shot in South Loop parking lot
Vote Tuesday could determine future of horse racing at Arlington Racecourse
Man attempted to enter Batavia home through child's bedroom window, police say
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' sees 1st elimination of the season
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer and windy Tuesday
Trubisky, Bears get offense on track, beat Redskins 31-15
Vote 2020: How, when, where you can register to vote
ICE detains 5 at Southeast Side pizzeria, Lightfoot says
More TOP STORIES News