CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago area women are on the forefront of cancer research.
Dr. Michelle Le Beau and Dr. Kathy Goss, both from the University of Chicago, are both "Research-HERS" who are part of a very small, but elite group of ladies raising awareness and funds to fight cancer.
Both doctors joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the ReseearcHERS; Women Fighting Cancer movement.
For more information and to donate, visit acsresearchers.org/Illinois.
ResearcHERS leading fight against cancer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News