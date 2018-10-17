Salmonella linked to raw chicken reported in 29 states, including Illinois and Indiana

Ninety-two people in 29 states - including Illinois and Indiana - have been infected with a strain of Salmonella linked to raw chicken, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said Wednesday.Twenty-one of these people have been hospitalized, but so far no deaths have been reported. Five people were reported ill in Illinois, and one in Indiana, according to the CDC.The outbreak has been linked to samples taken from raw chicken pet food, raw chicken products and live chickens.Illnesses were reported between January 19 and September 9.CDC and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials are working with representatives of the chicken industry to take steps to reduce Salmonella contamination.People infected with Salmonella oftentimes experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps after being exposed to the bacteria.The CDC is advising people to handle raw chicken carefully and cook it thoroughly, wash hands and keep from spreading raw chicken germs around food preparation areas.In addition to Illinois and Indiana, other states reporting illnesses are: Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania,Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.