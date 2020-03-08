Need more rest at night? Experts share how pajamas could affect your sleep

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is National Sleep Awareness Month!
Health experts say getting enough sleep at night is vital to your overall well-being. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a third of adults in the United States report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep.
The CDC says not getting enough sleep can be linked to chronic diseases and conditions such as obesity, heart disease and depression.
According to the CDC, children between the ages of 4 to 12 months need 12 to 16 hours of sleep per day, including naps. Children 1 to 2 years old need 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day, including naps. Children between the ages of 3 to 5 should sleep 10 to 13 hours of sleep per day, including naps.
The CDC recommends children between the ages of 6 to 12 get 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night. Teenagers between the ages of 13 to 18 should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night.
Adults between the ages of 18 to 60 need at least 7 hours of sleep every night; 7 to 9 hours of sleep is recommended for adults between 61 - 64 years old; and adults 65 and older should get 7 to 8 hours of sleep, according to the CDC.
Many factors can influence one's ability to get a good night's rest, including your pajamas.
Tim Murphy, President of the sleepwear line Softies, visited ABC 7 to talk about how what you wear can actually help you sleep.
Murphy said when you're looking for pajamas, remember the four F's: fabric, fit, fashion and function.
If you're dealing with hot flashes, night sweats or are just too warm at night, Murphy recommends looking for PJ's that are breathable, water resistant, stain resistant, fast-drying and durable.
When it comes to the fit of your pajamas, Murphy said it's important that your sleepwear is comfortable, and not tight or clingy to the body.
Murphy also said having layers to add or remove to your sleepwear could help you get solid sleep, and you should not have to sacrifice style to find something that works.
