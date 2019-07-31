Health & Fitness

Some Juul flavors could lead to lung irritation, new study says

A new study is prompting more concerns over the nation's largest e-cigarette company as investigators probe whether Juul made health claims without government approval.

Connecticut's attorney general is accusing Juul of marketing itself as a "smoking cessation device" without approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Recently released research from Yale and Duke universities found an unexpected chemical reaction in some Juul e-cigarette flavors that could lead to lung irritation.

When the vape juice is heated, the study discovered a type of chemical called "acetals" in Juul's popular creme brulée flavor. Acetals prompt the respiratory system to become inflamed, and they aren't listed on the label.

Juul told ABC News that the study created a measurement of exposure that would never be found in real-world use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfdavapingstudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Son stabbed mother to death with sword at Park Ridge home
2 officers injured in crash involving police car on South Side
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
Living legends of Chicago gospel
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Wheaton couple charged, wife pleads guilty to stealing charity funds
Show More
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
CTA to begin work on Red-Purple Bypass in September
Gov. Pritzker signs bill barring employers from asking job applicants previous pay
Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed into Loop CTA entrance
Rohingya Muslim refugees celebrate right to marriage in Skokie ceremony
More TOP STORIES News