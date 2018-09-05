HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Bins at TSA checkpoint are the germiest thing in an airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Bins are the germiest place in an airport

VANTAA, Finland --
You may be surprised to know that the germiest item in an airport is something we're all required to touch -- the bins at the TSA checkpoint.

A new study, published in the journal BMC Infectious Diseases, shows the bins where travelers place their shoes, liquids, and carry-ons are basically a hotbed for viruses.

Researchers swabbed and examined 90 different surfaces -- stairs, escalators, and bins -- inside Helsinki Airport during Feb. 2016 at the peak period of the 2015-16 annual influenza epidemic in Finland.

In those samples, 10 different respiratory viruses, like the common cold, were found in 10 percent of the samples.

Yet, viruses were found in half of the samples taken from security trays; however, no viruses were detected on toilet bowls, handles, flush buttons, or on stall door locks.

To help germs from spreading, experts encourage using hand sanitizer and hand washing frequently.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcoldairport newsairport securityu.s. & worldtravel
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Kids should get flu shot before Halloween, doctors say
Doctor says Mona Lisa was suffering from thyroid condition
Consumer Reports: Protecting kids from household dangers
CDC issues first guidelines to treat youth concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
ONE-ON-ONE: Mayor Emanuel reflects on his big decision, his successor and what's next
Family desperate to find woman, 65, missing from South Side for 5 months
Surveillance images released of 3 suspects in killing of Northwestern PhD student
Shedd Aquarium free to Illinois residents in September
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
Best colleges in US, Illinois revealed in new ranking
280 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary
Small plane tips after rough landing at DuPage Airport
Show More
Woman mauled to death by pit bull she rescued 2 weeks earlier
Bicyclist critically injured in crash with open car door in Arlington Heights
Kids should get flu shot before Halloween, doctors say
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
More News