HEALTH & FITNESS

Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study looked at the benefits of chocolate for a cough.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say indulging in that piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.

A research group from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine.

Patients on the chocolate-based medication reported improving more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.

Scientists believe the properties of cocoa help relieve irritation and inflammation.

The authors of the study recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthchocolatehealth
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
South Elgin toddler gets 'super powers' from donated blood
ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive: The importance of donating blood
Breast cancer in men: signs and symptoms
Norovirus outbreak sickens 475 on Oasis of the Seas
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
5th teen charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing drizzle, cloudy Tuesday
Dogs found in Texas appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf
Mom drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
WATCH LIVE: AG nominee William Barr's confirmation hearing
Show More
Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse
Fraternity suspended after California student's death
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
1 injured in Crestwood apartment building fire
Monday was first day of 2019 without shootings reported in Chicago
More News