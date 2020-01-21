Health & Fitness

Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

Metals from certain sunscreens can stay in the blood stream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products including lotion, aerosol spray, non-aerosol spray and pump spray.

They found that even a single sunscreen application results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

"The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients.

Experts also say it's still better to put suntan lotions on, than none at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaskin caresunscreenstudyskin cancer
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after head-on crash in Lisle: police
VIDEO: Burglars climb through NW Side Dunkin' drive-thru window
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Fire destroys Skokie home
TSA's weirdest finds of 2019
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
Show More
Rush University opens LGBTQ health resource center
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father, 74, in West Town
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
More TOP STORIES News