Veteran gifted with wheelchair at Tinley Park country concert

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A local Marine Corps veteran was presented with an all-terrain tracked wheelchair at a country concert in Tinley Park Friday night.Florida-Georgia Line and The Independent Fund presented Former Corporal Yuriy Zmysly with the wheelchair.Zmysly was injured in 2006. He had surgery after his most recent deployment. His family said there was a medical mistake and Zmysly was deprived of oxygen, leaving him permanently in a wheelchair.His wife Aimee Zmysly said she is not only grateful for the gift, but also for the date night.