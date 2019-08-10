chicago proud

Veteran gifted with wheelchair at Tinley Park country concert

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A local Marine Corps veteran was presented with an all-terrain tracked wheelchair at a country concert in Tinley Park Friday night.

Florida-Georgia Line and The Independent Fund presented Former Corporal Yuriy Zmysly with the wheelchair.

Zmysly was injured in 2006. He had surgery after his most recent deployment. His family said there was a medical mistake and Zmysly was deprived of oxygen, leaving him permanently in a wheelchair.

His wife Aimee Zmysly said she is not only grateful for the gift, but also for the date night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstinley parkconcertchicago proudveteran
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
CHA's Take Flight College Send Off gives students supplies to succeed
Special Olympics cheer team make surprise appearance at Geneva baseball game for disabled adults
Ex-ABC 7 janitor makes national debut on 'Strahan and Sara'
Chicago filmmaker creates inclusive web series for children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family sues Glenview nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
West Pullman fire badly burns boy, injures 4 others; boy engulfed in flame, neighbors say
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
2 vehicles burst into flames in Dan Ryan rollover crash; 6 taken to hospitals
Unfounded reports of ICE agents in Pilsen stoke fear
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, beautiful Saturday
Woman reportedly told police the meth found in her vagina was not hers
Show More
Pregnant woman among 2 stabbed in argument over parked vehicle in Chatham
Apple Card Release: Should you apply? I-Team reviews benefits, drawbacks
Couple shot at while driving in Kenwood
Bronzeville restaurant to feed 800 cops working Bud Billiken Parade route
Kusanya Cafe in Englewood has neighborhood unity at heart of its mission
More TOP STORIES News