VIDEO: Indiana dad finds mold in 3-year-old's Capri Sun

Stomach-churning video of mold coming out of a Capri Sun juice pouch shared by a father from Columbus, Ind., has gone viral.

COLUMBUS, Ind. --
A Columbus father found mold in a Capri Sun pouch last month that he was going to give his child.

Cameron Hardwick posted a video of the discovery in the Capri Sun pouch on Sept. 24. He was going to give the Capri Sun to his 3-year-old child, and he found that one pouch was lighter and different than others.

Hardwick cut the pouch open and poured it into a glass, where some kind of mold was visible.

His post has more than 21 million views, and 88,000 shares on Facebook.

"To say we are irate would be an understatement... we don't give these to our children often but will NEVER again!" Hardwick wrote.

After the video was posted, he contacted Kraft and somebody picked up the pouch. Kraft recently contacted him to tell him it was mold, caused by a micropuncture.

A search of "Capri Sun Mold" shows many other parents with similar issues of mold in Capri Sun pouches.

On Capri Sun's website, the company has a Frequently Asked Questions section about mold.

It says, in part:

"We're so sorry you encountered mold! It's unpleasant, but it's unlikely to make you or your child sick. Although it's rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores. Even if the hole is microscopic and not visibly detectable, it can be exposed to air. The mold is naturally-occurring, and we understand your concerns. That's why we created our clear bottom pouches so you can check for mold before enjoying your Capri Sun, while still remaining committed to keeping our drinks free of artificial preservatives. If you have more questions, please call us at 1-800-227-7478. We care deeply about this issue and about the well-being of our moms, dads and kids. That's why we have invested millions of dollars in our packaging, quality and manufacturing processes to make our pouches even stronger and more resistant to air leaks. We value your feedback as it helps us improve our processes and products."

