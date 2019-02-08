HEALTH & FITNESS

Video shows rat scurrying through part of LA City Hall amid possible typhus outbreak

Video from inside Los Angeles City Hall showed a rat running through a hallway as city leaders deal with a possible typhus problem in the building.

LOS ANGELES --
Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez's office sent Eyewitness News video Thursday afternoon. It showed a rodent scurrying across the floor.

One of her employees said they have spotted multiple rodents in the office since last summer.

This comes as city officials consider taking out the carpets in the building after Council President Herb Wesson said a city employee may have contracted the disease while at work. He also made a motion for a review on live plants in the building, as well as a new policy for employees who keep their food out.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said the disease-carrying vermin could possibly be originating from several places.

Health officials in October announced there was a typhus outbreak in Los Angeles County, including in downtown and Skid Row.

Typhus is a bacterial disease typically spread by fleas. Those infected fleas can be found on rats, feral cats and other wildlife.

Symptoms of the disease can include high fever, chills, headaches and rashes in humans but it's treatable with antibiotics.
