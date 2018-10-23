HEALTH & FITNESS

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO --
Thousands will lace up their shoes this weekend to walk to end Alzheimer's disease.

Currently there's no treatment, no prevention and no cure. More and more people are falling victim to the memory-loss disease.

Reagan Hogerty with the Alzheimer's Association joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about why it's important to get involved and this year's fundraising goal.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Saturday morning at Montrose Harbor. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk kicks off at 10 a.m. ABC7's Alan Krashesky will emcee.
