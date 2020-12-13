COVID-19 vaccine

White House staffers to receive coronavirus vaccine ahead of general public

High-ranking White House officials are set to receive some of the first coronavirus vaccines in the United States, according to a White House official and a person familiar.

Those vaccinations, which could begin as soon as this week, would come while the vaccine is in extremely limited supply and only generally available to high-risk health care workers, CNN reported

The New York Times first reported on the White House vaccinations.

There have been several different outbreaks of the coronavirus in the White House throughout the pandemic and President Donald Trump himself was infected this fall.

The President and other White House staff have regularly flouted US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safety during the pandemic such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

There have been several Christmas parties held at the White House recently where those guidelines weren't followed, and Trump held many events during the campaign where large crowds gathered, maskless.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

The video featured is from a related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashington d.c.the white housecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
