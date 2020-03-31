Coronavirus Illinois: Berwyn father recalls surviving serious case of COVID-19

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- While the number of deaths may dominate the headlines, there are also many stories of people who have survived serious cases of COVID-19, including Berwyn father and attorney Michael Bane."Thankfully I made it out," he said. "Not everyone is going to."For the first time in nearly two weeks, Bane is back home. The 42-year-old was in the hospital for 10 days fighting off COVID-19."When I first checked in, I thought I was going to die," Bane said.He battled constant high fevers, a horrible cough and body aches."There were some times when I thought, OK, this is it," he recalled. "Wait, this cannot be it. I have a 2-year-old and I'm only 42."Bane said he lost hope several times while he was in the ICU, but pulled through."There was some crying, relief; it hits you all at once. I got to go home to see my kid. My kid's still got a dad," he said.Though he's on the mend and back at home, Bane is still isolated from his family."I have not seen my wife or kid yet, I'm in the basement," Bane said. "It is finished, it has its own bathroom and bedroom and entrance."He's planning to isolate for the next two weeks."I have been talking to my wife and kid through Facetime. Still, I know they are right upstairs and there is comfort in that," he said.The normally healthy man said he wants people to know that coronavirus is not just a bad cold or the flu."I want to spare everyone that experience," said Bane. "You do not want this, and you do not want your friends and family to suffer through it."As Bane continues to recover at home, he wants to thank all the health care workers who risked their lives to save his.