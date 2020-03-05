Health & Fitness

Oakbrook Terrace nonprofit helps identify youth cardiac issues early on

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- Young Hearts for Life is a west suburban nonprofit that helps identify cardiac issues in young people.

A heart condition is generally the farthest thing from a high school student's mind. But sudden cardiac events are more common than you think, and a simple electrocardiogram can save a life.

Dr. Joseph Marek founded Young Hearts for Life, which has performed thousands of EKG screenings at local schools and is based out of Oakbrook Terrace.

Marek and Jacob and Amy Mumm from Minooka spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Thursday about the organization.

Jacob Mumm is 17. He recently volunteered to help set up a heart screening at his school and learned he had a heart condition, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, in the process.

"He's always been in sports, always had physicals; we didn't know," his mother said.

Marek said three to six out of 1,000 young adults could have a heart issue.

Visit yh4l.org for more information.

Additionally, a new Harvard study found eating one egg a day won't put people more at risk for heart disease. Research shows moderate egg consumption is good for you, unless you have a condition like type-2 diabetes.

The cholesterol level in the yolk may be a problem for some people.
