Englewood chef pays tribute to Chicago roots at vegan, vegetarian restaurant

Can't Believe It's not Meat isn't a typical vegan chain.

Can't Believe It's not Meat isn't a typical vegan chain.

Can't Believe It's not Meat isn't a typical vegan chain.

Can't Believe It's not Meat isn't a typical vegan chain.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Laricia Baker Chandler is the self-taught chef and restaurant owner of Can't Believe It's Not Meat, a vegan and vegetarian fast food restaurant located in Chicago and Orland Park.

Baker Chandler, born and raised in Englewood, is part of the growing demographic of Black Americans eating less meat.

According to The Vegetarian Resource Group, around 8% of Black Americans identify as vegetarian, compared to the national average of 3.4%.

She, her parents and her children all subscribe to a meatless diet.

RELATED: Chicago restaurant Galit creates local, seasonal cuisine through Middle Eastern lens

As a Chicago native, Baker Chandler pays tribute to her Chicago roots through her menu items, including meatless Chicago hot dogs.

Can't Believe It's not Meat isn't a typical vegan chain. Baker Chandler said this is a place for vegetarians and vegans to have a cheat day.