Two families forever connected by one heart

Houston, Texas -- For two years, someone else's heart has been beating inside LaSher Bartay's chest. It's a gift she will never take for granted - a message she wanted her donor's family to know.
Bartay recently had the chance to thank the family of her donor, Brandon Duckett. In 2019, his family's life was turned upside down when he was involved in a car accident in Nacogdoches, Texas, and passed away shortly after.
At the time of Duckett's death, Bartay was a breast cancer patient who was undergoing a double mastectomy. Following surgery, she went into sudden cardiac arrest and doctors discovered a previously undetected congenital heart disorder. Due to lack of circulation during CPR, Bartay had to undergo amputation on both of her feet. Duckett's heart was a miracle for her - a gift that saved her life, thanks to LifeGift and St. Luke's Hospital.
"If Brandon were here, of course I'd want to hug him, and tell him how grateful I am to be here and be able to share life with my family and friends," said Bartay. "I know that where he is now, he's got it so beautiful, and one day, I'll be there too."
HEART TRANSPLANT
