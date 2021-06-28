heart transplant

Two families forever connected by one heart

EMBED <>More Videos

Two families connected by one heart

Houston, Texas -- For two years, someone else's heart has been beating inside LaSher Bartay's chest. It's a gift she will never take for granted - a message she wanted her donor's family to know.

Bartay recently had the chance to thank the family of her donor, Brandon Duckett. In 2019, his family's life was turned upside down when he was involved in a car accident in Nacogdoches, Texas, and passed away shortly after.

At the time of Duckett's death, Bartay was a breast cancer patient who was undergoing a double mastectomy. Following surgery, she went into sudden cardiac arrest and doctors discovered a previously undetected congenital heart disorder. Due to lack of circulation during CPR, Bartay had to undergo amputation on both of her feet. Duckett's heart was a miracle for her - a gift that saved her life, thanks to LifeGift and St. Luke's Hospital.

"If Brandon were here, of course I'd want to hug him, and tell him how grateful I am to be here and be able to share life with my family and friends," said Bartay. "I know that where he is now, he's got it so beautiful, and one day, I'll be there too."

Click on the video above to see the incredible story of how two families are now connected through one heartbeat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontransplantmedicalhospitalall goodktrkheart transplantlocalishheart health
HEART TRANSPLANT
Two families connected by one heart
High-risk patients still without vaccine access in some IL counties
5-year-old leukemia survivor gets heart transplant
Highland Park toddler receives heart and baby brother 3 days later
TOP STORIES
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
Secretary of State extends driver's license, ID card expiration dates
Girl, 5, among 3 dead in Beverly Metra train crash
Family speaks out after mother of newborn twins fatally shot
How much could you receive under the new child tax credit?
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
74 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
6 shot in drive-by shooting on South Side
Ben Feldman talks about playing a new monster in 'Monsters at Work'
IL 8th grader to compete in national spelling bee
Chicago Weather: Muggy, showers, storms Monday
4 tornadoes confirmed during weekend severe storms: NWS
More TOP STORIES News