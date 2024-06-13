Chicago father of 2 receives 2nd heart transplant from Advocate Christ Medical in Oak Lawn

A father of two is getting a third chance at life, after receiving a second heart transplant 14 years after his first.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Stanley Pinkston was given a heartwarming sendoff as he was released from the hospital after receiving his second life-saving heart transplant, ready for his third chance at life.

The 42-year-old father of two had his family and medical team cheering him on.

"I'm extremely excited, finally getting out of hospital," he said. "Been here for quite a while."

Pinkston suffered a stroke in his 20s. With a long family history of heart failure, he knew the odds were not on his side. So in 2010, he came to Advocate Christ Medical in Oak Lawn for his first heart transplant. Fourteen years later the same hospital performed this new surgery, giving him his second new heart.

"It's hard for everyone to remember how much he had to go through to get to this point," said Transplant Program Medical Director Dr. William Cotts. "He put in the time waiting, dealing with that."

Stanley said he is grateful for the entire medical team and the donor family.

"Thankful for the family who agreed to give me, maybe, a fourth chance at life. I really appreciate you guys, it must be tough on you. I will treat this heart with respect and try to continue to do good in life."

The surgery was also a major milestone for the hospital, the 300th performed at Advocate Oak Lawn.

Pinkston said what he wanted to do first when getting home to Bronzeville was to take a nap with no interruptions.

He is excited to be home with his wife, his sons, his mom and many other family members who have supported him in this very long journey.