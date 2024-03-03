Stolen puppy named Buzz returned to Antioch foster home, Heartland Animal Shelter says

A puppy named Buzz who was stolen Wednesday from its foster home in Antioch has been found and returned, the Heartland Animal Shelter said Sunday.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A 3-month-old puppy that was stolen from his north suburban foster home Wednesday has been found.

The Heartland Animal Shelter announced the good news Sunday afternoon.

The puppy, a Lab/German Shepherd mix named Buzz, was in the yard at his foster home in Antioch Wednesday when his foster family said they saw people take the puppy from their yard and put him in a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

The shelter said someone spotted Buzz wandering in the neighborhood and returned him to the foster home.

The foster family said they are now adopting him because they never want to lose him again.