Puppy named Buzz stolen from Antioch foster home, Heartland Animal Shelter says

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban animal shelter is asking for help finding a 3-month-old puppy that was stolen from his foster home Wednesday.

The puppy, a Lab/German Shepherd mix named Buzz, was in the yard at his foster home in Antioch Wednesday when his foster family said they saw people take the puppy from their yard and put him in a gray Jeep Wrangler Sahara.

He was taken near West Highland Avenue and Woodland Avenue, Heartland Animal Shelter said on their Facebook page.

If you have any information about Buzz's whereabouts, contact Heartland Animals Shelter in Wheeling at dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org or by calling 847-296-6400 extension 1003.