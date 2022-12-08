Heather Mack murder: Woman found guilty of playing role in mother's death to ask for bond in Chicago

Where is Heather Mack now? Oak Park woman being held downtown Chicago; ex-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, still in Indonesia

Heather Mack and Tommy Schaefer were both convicted in Mack's mother's Bali murder. Now, the woman wants bond in an upcoming US trial in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Oak Park woman found guilty of playing a role in her mother's murder in Bali will find out Thursday if a judge in Chicago will grant her bond.

Heather Mack's attorney will ask a judge at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago's Loop to release her from custody until her next trial.

Mack spent years in prison in Indonesia after authorities said she helped kill her mother. Now, she has been indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in Chicago for helping her ex-boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, stuff the body of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali back in 2014.

Mack is asking to be released until her trial. Her attorney's claim she poses no danger to the community, and is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors plan to fight that request.

Mack is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center downtown.

Schaefer continues to serve time in Indonesia.

Her request to be released came just days after a judge ordered Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a cousin.

Mack is now set to go on trial July 31.

Thursday's hearing begins at 10:30 a.m.