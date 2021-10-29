murder

Heather Mack released from Bali prison after murdering mother on vacation in 2014

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Heather Mack released from Bali prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted of murdering her mother and stuffing her into a suitcase with the help of her boyfriend in 2014 during a family vacation, has been released from prison.

The Associated Press confirmed her release from the Bali prison.

Known as the "suitcase murder," Mack and her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer ditched the suitcase carrying her mother's remains at the upscale St. Regis hotel. They told an Indonesian court the killing started with a fight when the couple told her mother that Mack was pregnant.

"She said she would kill the baby," Schaefer testified.

Then just 19 years old and visibly pregnant, an Indonesian judge showed mercy on Mack, sentencing to just 10 years in prison. It did not sit well with family friends.

Mack, now 26, has been released after seven years.

"The early release was the decision made by the Indonesian authorities, and their stated reason was that it was related to Independence Day when they apparently routinely will provide early release, and that she was well behaved as a prisoner," said ABC7 Legal Analyst Gil Soffer.

Mack's daughter Stella lived her first year in prison with her before being sent to an Indonesian foster family.

"She doesn't seem to be in an enormous rush to get back the United States because I think, according to her own statement, she fears the reaction that will engender and the reception that her daughter will receive when they come back," Soffer said.

Upon her release, Mack can under Indonesian law be reunited with her daughter, who is now 6.

But her Indonesian attorney, Yulius Benyamin Seran, has said earlier that Mack, who has not seen the little girl for about 20 months because authorities halted prison visits during the coronavirus pandemic, had asked Indonesian authorities to let the girl remain with her foster family to avoid media attention.

Under Indonesian law, a deported foreigner will be rejected entry to Indonesia up to a maximum six months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkmurderu.s. & worldprison
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Huntley man, 24, person of interest in Belvidere triple homicide
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
Belvidere police investigating triple homicide of man, 2 young sons
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News