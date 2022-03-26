Heaven on Seven, New Orleans-themed restaurant in Chicago's Loop, permanently closed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every day, people stop by 111 North Wabash looking for Heaven on Seven on the seventh floor.And every day, they are turned away without satiating their taste for that Cajun-Creole cuisine crafted by a third-generation Greek American restaurateur.That's because Heaven won't be reopening."It's heart wrenching, you know, 'cause look at this," said Jimmy Bannos, owner of Heaven on Seven.Heaven closed in March 2020. The last daily specials is even still on the board.But Bannos said most customers simply didn't return to the Loop for work or fun amid COVID, and he is now selling the space and his recipes."I just came up with the thought. You know, it's time," he said.At one time, there were four Heaven on Sevens but the one in Chicago's Loop was the original and the last one standing.With 40 years of memories there with his family, customers and celebrity chef friends, Bannos is among the restaurateurs who've made tough decisions in the last two years."I know what's going on for me in my mind and I know what's going on for them, too, and you know, it's really tough," he said.Bannos said he's been hearing from customers since news of the sale came out."You know what, you don't have to feel bad. I'm ok," he said. "I know you had a lot of great memories here -- I'm glad we met each other here -- and I have the next chapter."For now, Bannos makes some specials at the Purple Pig, which he co-owns with his son on Michigan Avenue, and he may yet open another restaurant but there will not be another Heaven on Seven.