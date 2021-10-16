pumpkin

Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for fingernail-size crack

By James Groh
EMBED <>More Videos

Heaviest pumpkin in US disqualified for crack

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man grew the heaviest pumpkin in the country this fall, weighing in at 2,520 pounds. However, it's not going in any record books, because it was disqualified from the competition.

"This is a giant pumpkin. Weighs in - it weighs in at about 2,520 pounds," said grower, Mike Schmit.

Despite its unmatched weight, this pumpkin won't get the recognition it deserves because it was cracked.

Schmit grew this gargantuan gourd about 30 miles west of Fond Du Lac.

"Pumpkins are like ice cream, everyone loves them," said Schmit. "Some people say we're crazy, but you know, we're just people who like to have a little fun out in the dirt."

But unfortunately, from internal pressures and the awkward way it was growing, it cracked.

"This pumpkin would have won this year and so you're looking at a pumpkin that would have been worth $20,000," he said.

That crack disqualified him from all competitions this year.

"The crack was the size of a fingernail. It happens. There's no crying in pumpkin growing," Schmit added.

Schmit grew three pumpkins this year, but each one of his pumpkins had similar fates, but there's no time to sulk.

"I know I can do it again, so we just got to look forward to the future," he said.

Hopefully, next time, he can put his name in the record books.

The Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California pays $9 a pound to the winning gourd grower. That means, in this case, Schmit would have won a pretty penny if not for the fingernail-size crack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswisconsincompetitionu.s. & worldpumpkin
PUMPKIN
Unique pumpkin carving designs for fall
Trick-or-treat on Southport to celebrate Halloween early
Picking apples and pumpkins in DeKalb County, all on 1 tank of gas
Pumpkin Fest in the Pumpkin Capital of the World, all on 1 tank of gas
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News