'Hello Dolly' now playing at Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire

A whimsical, turn-of-the-century tale that will leave you smiling.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- A whimsical, turn-of-the-century tale that will leave you smiling.

"Hello Dolly" is now playing at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire.

The Tony-Award-winning musical tells the story of Dolly, a matchmaker hired to find a wife for a pompous merchant.

The two stars of the show, Heidi Kettenring, who plays Dolly and David Girolmo as Horace joined ABC7 to talk about the show.

The two ae married in real life and talked about what it is like working together on stage.

"Hello Dolly" is now playing at the Marriott Theatre through October 16.