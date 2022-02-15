Memorial to remember 5 killed in shooting at Henry Pratt in Aurora 3 years ago

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial will be held in Aurora Tuesday to remember the five victims killed in the Henry Pratt mass shooting.It was three years ago that a disgruntled worker opened fire on employees, killing five people: Clayton Parks, Trevor Wehner, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez and Josh Pinkard.Five police officers were also hurt in the attack before they shot and killed the gunman.Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is scheduled to speak along with other public safety chiefs.The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at the Aurora Historical Society.