Aurora to mark 5 years since 5 killed in Henry Pratt shooting

Aurora will hold a memorial ceremony five years after the Henry Pratt shooting left five people dead.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- West suburban Aurora marks five years since the mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company Thursday.

Aurora city officials said amid the mass shooting in Kansas City, they plan to honor the victims of their own tragic shooting.

Thursday night, the Aurora community will come together to honor Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard and Trevor Wehner.

All five victims were killed when a shooter, a disgruntled employee, walked into the Henry Pratt Company and opened fire. A sixth employee was shot but survived.

Aurora shooting victims: What we know about those killed in Henry Pratt warehouse shooting

The shooter was chased by police and killed during an exchange of gunfire. Five police officers were also injured in the shooting.

The company eventually closed its Aurora plant.

In a special ceremony Thursday night, the city will honor the victims with remarks from their family members, law enforcement, and even have an unveiling of a memorial bench designed in their honor.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the Bella Salle Banquets on New York Street.