hidden camera

Man arrested for allegedly using coffee cup camera to secretly record gym members in locker room

Police believe there could be as many as 542 victims recorded without their knowledge
By Ben Wagner, WISN
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for secretly recording gym members in locker room with coffee cup camera: police

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- You may want to think twice about walking around the gym locker room with no clothes on.

Milwaukee police arrested a man for recording hundreds of people using a coffee cup camera, and they said he's been doing it for years.

Peng Dong, 33, is accused of secretly recorded people inside of men's locker rooms at Wisconsin Athletic Club locations across southeast Wisconsin, according to investigators.

Police said the suspect hid a camera inside of a coffee cup, WISN reported.

RELATED: Dozens of women suing over hidden cameras in operating delivery rooms

Last year on Christmas Eve last year, officers dispatched to the Brookfield location after another member found the cup with wires and a camera lens facing out.

When they arrived, court documents show the suspect told police he was recording because someone was stealing from him and it was, 'the first time he had ever used the camera for this purpose.'

ALSO SEE: Hunting for hidden cameras in your home share rental

However, when officers searched his computer, they found dozens of videos of naked adults and minors from additional WAC locations in Wauwatosa and Glendale.

Police believe there could be as many as 542 victims recorded without their knowledge.

Records show Dong was a gym member for several years and that the videos were recorded between 2019 and 2021. He now faces 15 felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each count punishable by up to a $10,000 fine and 3.5 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinhidden camera
HIDDEN CAMERA
Frankfort restaurant owner filmed up skirts of over 500 young employees: attorneys
New SW Side surveillance cameras being installed to combat crime: CPD
Southwest denies cameras were hidden in plane bathroom
Hunting for hidden cameras in your home share rental
TOP STORIES
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
6 of 7 killed in Iowa tornado ID'd; Chicago wind causes damage
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Man charged, gets $1M bond after 2 CPD officers shot at hot dog stand
Ex-police officer gets 6 years for fatally shooting Black man
Dixmoor faces water main break
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Show More
Battery charge filed after Indiana teacher slaps student
Chicago woman blazing trail for female firefighters
Chicago Weather: Quick bump in temps, mostly cloudy Sunday
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Gov. Whitmer update: Kidnap plot underlines abuse of women officials
More TOP STORIES News