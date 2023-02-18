Hidden Manna Cafe in Matteson serves special deal for Chicago Black Restaurant Week

Check out the delicious Hidden Manna Cafe menu for Chicago Black Restaurant Week 2023. The restaurant is in Matteson, IL.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now through Feb. 26, several Black-owned restaurants are offering sizzling deals for Chicago Black Restaurant Week.

One of those local gems is Hidden Manna Café, located at 3613 216th Street in Matteson.

For CBRW, the southern-style eatery has a special Prix Fixe Menu for $30.23. Owners Glynis Harvey and Mark Cagley joined us in the kitchen to cook up one of their popular dishes. Check out the recipe below.

New Orleans Pasta

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. butter

6 oz shrimp, peeled and deveined or 6oz diced chicken breast

6 oz chicken or pork andouille sausage

1 oz green bell pepper, diced

1 oz red bell pepper, diced

1 oz onion, diced.

3 cloves garlic, minced

12 oz heavy cream

8 oz pasta cooked al dente

1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp chopped parsley

Cajun seasoning, 1 tsp. or to taste

Preparation:

1. Add butter to pan allow butter to melt.

2. Add diced vegetables and sauté until tender.

3. Add shrimp and sausage, cook until shrimp is just opaque.

4. Add heavy cream and stir to combine. Cook until cream is thickened, and protein is cooked. About five minutes.

5. Add Cajun seasoning and stir to combine.

6. Add Pasta and toss to coat. Simmer for five minutes.

7. Plate in pasta bowl and garnish with parsley.

8. Serve with garlic bread.