High school sweethearts marry after learning groom, battling cancer, has just weeks to live

20-year-old battling cancer marries high school sweetheart in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sergio Soto has been fighting leukemia since he was 15, most of the time with his high school sweetheart, Isabella Cristobal, by his side.

The pair got married in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, one week after learning Soto has just a few weeks to live.

"No matter what happens with my treatment, or whatever happens, I know she'll always be there, take care of me and stuff. She really makes me happy," Soto said. "So, I knew she was the one for me, so that's why I proposed. She's the love of my life and I really want to be with her forever."

The two 20-year-olds hope their love story will give others hope, especially those battling cancer or those who've lost someone to the disease.

Cristobal had this message: Be positive like Sergio, stay strong and live life one day at a time.

They put the wedding together in just one week.

A restaurant donated the venue as well as food and drinks.

A bridal boutique donated the gown and the tux is from Men's Wearhouse.

