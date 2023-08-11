Charges are pending against the owners of a group of dogs that injured multiple people when they attacked a woman in Northwest Indiana Tuesday.

Woman attacked, dog killed by group of up to 10 dogs in Highland, Ind.

HIGHLAND, Ind. (WLS) -- Charges are pending against the owners of a group of dogs that injured multiple people when they attacked a woman in Northwest Indiana Tuesday.

Police said the woman was walking her dog, a shepherd mix, in the 3500 block of Jewett Street when as many as 10 other dogs apparently escaped their backyard and went after them.

The woman was hospitalized with arm and leg injuries sustained when she tried to protect her dog. Three bystanders who tried to help were also bitten.

The attack finally stopped when an unknown man showed up and fatally shot one of the aggressive dogs. That dog died at the scene, police said.

The victim's shepherd mix had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

Along with the possible charges, the pack's owners could have their dogs taken away. The president of the Highland Town Council said a hearing will be held to determine if the dogs should be declared "dangerous animals."