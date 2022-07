'Dine Out For Highland Park' to support trauma counseling center and victims' families

One Northbrook restaurant owner will be hosting an event to support to both Highland Park parade goers and victim's families.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- On August 16, House 406 is hosting an event called "Dine Out Highland Park."

It is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event to support to both Highland Park parade goers and victim's families. All the proceeds will go to Inspire Counseling Center (ICC) to offer trauma counseling.

ICC has locations in Northbrook, Lake Forest and Kenilworth. The fundraising dinner will feature Chefs Stephanie Izard, Joe Flamm & Eryn Cisneros. For more information on tickets, click here.