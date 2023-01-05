6 months after alleged Highland Park shooter opened fire, survivors to back assault weapons ban

Illinois assault weapons ban 2023: Proposed law would also increase age to own FOID card

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A group of people from Highland Park is headed to Springfield Thursday to push for a proposed law concerning assault weapons.

This comes six months after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

This grassroots effort is being led mostly by moms, as some call it a personal crusade.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act was created in response to the Highland Park parade tragedy.

Ashley Beasley is a parade survivor.

She will be on the buses with other moms Thursday morning to rally and meet with legislators in Springfield.

"For me, activism has been a huge part of therapy. Getting involved in trying to make change has been something that has helped me to take control," Beasley said.

In addition to banning assault-style weapons, the bill, if signed into law, would increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.

Gun rights advocates are calling the proposed law unconstitutional.

There are three buses leaving for Springfield Thursday morning.

There's one in Highland Park, one in Evanston and one on the South Side of Chicago.