An explosion in Hillsboro, Ohio left three people dead and another person injured at an auto repair shop on Tuesday, officials said.

Ohio explosion today: 3 dead, 1 hurt after blast destroys Hillsboro auto repair shop, officials say

It happened at an auto repair shop in Hillsboro. The business was leveled in the blast.

It is not yet clear what caused or led up to the explosion.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

