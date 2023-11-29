Ohio explosion today: 3 dead, 1 hurt after blast destroys Hillsboro auto repair shop, officials say

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WLS) -- Three people are dead and another person is injured after an explosion destroyed a business in Ohio on Tuesday, officials said.
It happened at an auto repair shop in Hillsboro. The business was leveled in the blast.
It is not yet clear what caused or led up to the explosion.
Officials did not immediately provide further information.
This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.
