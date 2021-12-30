Woman shot inside Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Westmont

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot inside a west suburban hotel Wednesday night.The woman was shot twice inside the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center at 3500 Midwest Road, according to Village of Westmont spokesperson Larry McIntyre.The woman was taken to taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McIntyre said.The suspect fled the scene and is not in custody, according to McIntyre. It's not known what led to the shooting.