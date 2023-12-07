Hinsdale Central High School girl's basketball team stunned after coaches suddenly resign

Three members of the girls basketball coaching staff at Hinsdale Central High School abruptly resigned this week in a stunning departure.

The head coach Erin Navolio was a former player at the school.

It was by all accounts coach Navolio's dream job. She returned to the school after college as an assistant coach before being named head varsity coach last year.

Earlier this week, Navolio and her assistant coaches suddenly quit.

"From school leaders across Illinois I've talked to today, no one can recall a time when there's been a coaching staff just walk away in the middle of the season," Joe Trost, advocate for students and athletes, said.

The school issued a statement Wednesday.

"Three members of the coaching staff for the Hinsdale Central girls basketball team resigned from their positions on Dec. 4, which resulted in the postponement of the team's game against Proviso West on Dec. 5," the statement read in part.

The team is off to a slow start this season, winning just two of their first six games.

Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame coach George Rosner said the pressures on coaches can be intense from the school and from parents.

"That really had to be something to have her give that up because they've had a great program," said Rosner, who coached at Streamwood High School.

Navolio was unable to be reached for comment. She also teaches first grade at a private school outside the district.

Many observers said the biggest concern right now is for the players.

"A lot depends on their resilience to move through this," Rosner said. "Yeah, it's gonna be a real tough transition to say the least."

According to the school's statement, the school's athletic director will coach the girl's team while the district searches for a new coach.

"The kids are the ones impacted, and how are we gonna right the ship to insure they have a positive experience the rest of the season?" Trost said.