Mark Rivera reflects on Puerto Rican culture during National Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mark Rivera and Stacey Baca, ABC 7 Chicago's weekend morning anchors, are both Latinos and want to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month by reconnecting with family.

Rivera is Puerto Rican, and he spoke with his father about what Puerto Rican culture means to them.

Bob Rivera, Mark's dad, said being Puerto Rican is more of a tradition, made up of the culture, music, stories and more.

RELATED: ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in 'Ñ Beat' special, Windy City LIVE feature, more

Mark reminisced on going to his grandparents' home in Florida and cooking classic Puerto Rican food.

Mark also said living in Chicago and reconnecting with the Latino community has been incredibly special and reinvigorating.

Baca hosted "The Ñ Beat" last weekend, which offered a rich tapestry of stories highlighting the contributions of Chicago's vibrant Latino community.
