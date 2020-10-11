hispanic heritage

Stacey Baca shares her Mexican posole recipe to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's Stacey Baca shared her posole recipe with viewers Sunday morning.

Here's what to do:

Boil a pot of water and add dried, red chili. Let the chili boil for 15-20 minutes. Once the oil is hot on another burner, cook diced onions and crushed garlic cloves until translucent. Add the bite-size pieces of pork next. Add salt, pepper and hominy juice and a little water make it stew-like. Pour the red chili mixture and water into a blender. Whip it thoroughly before draining the mixture with a colander. Put the colander over a large bowl and smash the chili paste into the bowl. Add the red chili to the pork mixture. Freeze any leftover red chili paste for another time.

Enjoy with tortillas and onion on a chilly day!

Here are the ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon oil

  • 1 HUGE white or yellow onion


  • 4-8 garlic cloves, depending on how much you love garlic

  • Salt and pepper

  • Hunk of pork (whatever is on sale)

  • One or two 29-ounce cans of hominy

  • Bag (3 ounces) of dried red chili - mild or medium, not the hot varieties!
