Proposal aims to save 2 historic buildings in downtown Chicago from demolition

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A proposal aims to save two historic Chicago buildings from being demolished.

The Century and Consumers Buildings are located in the 200-block of South State Street.

Century Building, 202 S. State Street and Consumers Building, 220 S. State Street

Eric Allix Rogers/Preservation Chicago



There are calls to demolish the buildings for security purposes because of their proximity to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse. However, several groups, including Preservation Chicago, want to use them for a National Archive Center.

Both buildings are among Chicago's 2022 list of "most endangered" buildings.

"They're very important buildings, and they're very important to the City of Chicago and the history of our architecture and the construction of buildings," said Ward Miller, executive director od Preservation Chicago.

Miller said windows facing the federal courthouse could be blocked if needed for security purposes.
