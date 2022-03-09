2022 Chicago 'most endangered' buildings list includes Promontory Point, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Here is the full "2022 Chicago 7 Most Endangered" list, along with descriptions of each site from Preservation Chicago:

Century Building, 202 S. State Street and Consumers Building, 220 S. State Street Eric Allix Rogers/Preservation Chicago

Century & Consumers Buildings

Cabrini Rowhouses Preservation Chicago/Ward Miller

Public Housing Sites

St. Martin de Tours Church, 5848 S. Princeton Ave. Eric Allix Rogers/Preservation Chicago

St. Martin de Tours Church

Peterson Avenue Midcentury Modern District, Peterson Avenue between Pulaski Road to Oakley Avenue Ward Miller/Preservation Chicago

Peterson Avenue Midcentury Modern District

Promontory Point Eric Allix Rogers/Preservation Chicago

Promontory Point

Central Park Theater, 3535 W. Roosevelt Road Deborah Mercer/Preservation Chicago

Central Park Theater

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive Eric Allix Rogers/Preservation Chicago

North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Moody Memorial Church, 1635 N. LaSalle Dr. Ward Miller/Preservation Chicago

Moody Triangle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Preservation Chicago has released its 2022 list of threatened historic buildings and landscapes across the city.Since 2003, the non-profit has used the "Chicago 7 Most Endangered" to sound the alarm on threatened properties in order to mobilize the support necessary to save them from demolition.Central Park Theater in North Lawndale is one of the historic buildings on the danger list."For some it's an eyesore," said Tashona White. "For us it's a history, historical, and you can't just destroy it. It is an endangered building."White said The House of Prayer Church of God in Christ envisions turning it into a cornerstone of the community."We envision artists coming together, social impact, where we are helping with job training," she said.North DuSable Lake Shore Drive also makes the list. There are discussions to tunnel the road underground, and maybe straighten it out."We don't have to demolish bridges, we don't have to straighten Lake Shore Drive," said Ward Miller, executive director at Preservation Chicago. "If you start touching LSD, it becomes a highway issue."Ward Miller of Preservation Chicago also wants to save mid-century modern buildings on the Northwest Side."These buildings on Peterson make you chuckle, make you smile," Miller said.The Century and Consumers Buildings on State Street could be demolished soon. Miller said there is a $52 million dollar bill before Congress that would pay for the demolition.Moody Triangle, with three buildings, could be redeveloped. Preservation Chicago wants them saved, including the gas station's unique canopy.And there are public housing buildings across the city, like those at Altgeld Gardens, that were once the heart of the community. Now they continue to deteriorate, just like the Cabrini rowhouses, sitting vacant for about 20 years.Promontory Point is another concern. There are plans to cement the waterfront, but others want to keep the historic, limestone bricks."It's been there since the 30s, it's doing its job, there's no emergency," said Jack Spicer, Promontory Point Conservancy. "It's beautiful."Last is St. Martin de Tours church in Englewood, another historic building in danger."If we are really a world class city, we honor these things, so we need to get busy," Miller said.Others are ready, ready to save each one."As long as they are willing to fight, as long as the community is willing to fight, we're willing to fight as well," White said.