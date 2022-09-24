$1K reward offered for information leading to arrest in hit-and-run that killed boy, 5, on NW Side

There's a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old Taha Khan in Sauganash, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a young boy killed in a Northwest Side hit-and-run crash last month is still hoping for justice in his case.

Taha Khan, 5 years old, was hit by two vehicles near Cicero and Devon in Sauganash on Aug. 10, authorities said. The second driver stopped, but the first one kept going.

Cook County Crime Stoppers will join Taha's family on Saturday as they pass out flyers and give a statement.

There's now a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Monday would have been Taha's sixth birthday.

