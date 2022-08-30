Chicago police release images of SUV suspected in NW Side hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy

Taha Khan, 5, died after being hit by two cars in a Chicago crash at Cicero and Devon in Sauganash, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a red compact SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a five-year-old boy in the Sauganash neighborhood earlier this month.

The boy was struck at about 9:04 p.m. on August 10 in the 6300-block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The SUV failed to stop at the scene, police said. The vehicle likely has front-end damage, police said.

Chicago police released this surveillance image of a red SUV they said was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a five-year-old boy. Chicago police

The boy's family identified him as Taha Khan. His parents were home at the time. His father was talking to a neighbor.

"Looking out the windows and seeing my son dying in front of my house," recalled his mother, Misbah Khan.

It's unclear why the boy was in the street.

Taha Khan, 5, died after being struck twice by two cars on Chicago's Far Northwest Side on August 10, 2022.

Within seconds Taha's parents were at his side; they had heard the unmistakable sound of the impact.

"He's not responding when we touch him. We call his name. Other people give him CPR. I'm just panicking, praying that, please ambulance, please come," said Misbah Khan, mother.

Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit on Far NW Side, Chicago police say

Khan's father said Taha was shy but starting to come out of his shell. He would have turned 6 next month, and was looking forward to starting kindergarten.