Hobbies & Interests

Fisher-Price charcuterie board play set sparks backlash for being too 'snooty'

Move over Peloton! Another company has now found itself in social media cross hairs.

A play set from Fisher-Price is stirring up a lot of debate online.

It's called Fisher-Price's "Snacks for Two" charcuterie board.



The toy maker's website says it's for preschoolers aged three and up.

The 15-piece set included fake marble plate, a wood-accented cutting board and real fabric napkins that read "You're Grape" and "Let it Brie."

And one must not forget the faux snacks of salami, cheese, pull-apart grapes and crackers.

Many on social media have attacked the toy set for being snooty, too hipster-ish and too high-brow.

Others defend the toy, calling it cute and something they would have liked as kids - or even now!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestschildrensocial mediatoyscheese
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed off-duty Chicago officer sentenced to natural life
Naperville mom warns parents of 'virtual kidnapping' scam
Plainfield man killed in 4-vehicle I-290 crash in Schaumburg
1 dead, 2 injured in senior center shooting
Chicago man walks out of prison after murder conviction vacated
Freight train hits car near downtown Wheaton
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Show More
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two missing, one feared dead
3 teens charged in west suburban carjackings, police say
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Man fatally shot with 2 children inside home in Harvey
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
More TOP STORIES News