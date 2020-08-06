Hobbies & Interests

Sunnyside opens in Schaumburg as state's largest recreational marijuana dispensary

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' largest dispensary is opening in Schaumburg Thursday.

The grand opening of the latest Sunnyside location will be the Chicago suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, according to Cresco Labs.

The 11,500 square foot facility is located on Golf Road near Woodfield Mall.

They say pandemic safety protocols will be in place. Customers must place their orders online and pick up their products at a scheduled time.

After the pandemic, the store says they will be able to accommodate up to 75 shoppers at once.

The dispensary will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Mayor Tom Dailly and Illinois State Rep Michelle Mussman are expected to attend the grand opening.
