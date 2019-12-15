Wicker Park woman breaks marathon hula hoop world record to raise awareness for Mental Health America

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jenny Doan went viral in November when she broke the official Guinness World Record for Longest Marathon Hula Hooping.
The Wicker Park woman said she took on the challenge of hula hooping for 100 hours, to raise awareness and support for Mental Health America.
So far, Doan has raised more than $4,000 toward her goal of $10,000, and she plans to collect donations through October of 2020. Doan is also working on a new documentary about her efforts, and all the training it took to break the world record.
Doan visited ABC7 to talk about her experience, and to give our weekend morning team a quick lesson on how to hula hoop like a pro.
To donate to her cause, visit https://tiltify.com/@jenny-hoops/hulahoopingworldrecord.
