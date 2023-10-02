Skydive Chicago said it is working to have Guinness World Records certify a jump by 104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner in Ottawa, IL.

104-year-old woman goes skydiving in Ottawa: VIDEO

OTTAWA, Ill. (WLS) -- It's never too late to skydive!

Dorothy Hoffner, who is 104 years old, jumped out of a plane on Sunday afternoon in Ottawa, Illinois and landed to a cheering crowd.

She is hoping to be named the oldest person in the world to skydive.

Skydive Chicago said it is working to have Guinness World Records certify the jump.

Dorothy also skydived at 100 years old, so she's now a diving veteran.

