'Hobbit home' up for sale in Wisconsin woods

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- There is a home nestled in a hill in western Wisconsin that looks like a dwelling straight out of a fantasy novel.

The so-called "hobbit house" is for sale in River Falls.

"There's lots of split levels in the Midwest, but nothing quite like this one," realtor Sara Cappechi said.

Cappechi has sold hundreds of homes, but none of them quite like this.

"What's really cool about the walls is that its spray foam insulation that they've painted white," she said.

Built in the 1970s by two energy efficiency-focused UW River Falls professors, WCCO reported.

Every turn of this two-bed, two-bath house proves why it's called the hobbit home.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I've never seen the Lord of the Rings, and I probably should have before listing this property," Cappechi said.

In just few weeks' time, the nearly three-and-a-half-acre property has been viewed more than 65,000 times.

Partially, because the price might be less than you think with a listing at just $315,000/

"We had agents touring from Kansas this morning. Somebody from Milwaukee. We had somebody from Oklahoma," Cappechi listed off.

So how unique is this house? Well, with other homes, you might spend a day working on your yard and another day working on your roof. With this house, those projects are quite literally one in the same!

Jim Kramer's clients hope to be the next owners.

"I immediately just thought -- priceless. It's just so hard to put a number on something so unique," Kramer said.

"I knew that people would be interested and excited about it -- I never in my wildest dreams thought there would as much excitement as there has been with this property," Cappechi said.